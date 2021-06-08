Balkrishna Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.12 crore, up 10.68% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.12 crore in March 2021 up 10.68% from Rs. 48.89 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021 up 57.44% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021 up 124.71% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2020.
Balkrishna shares closed at 21.60 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 56.52% over the last 12 months.
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.12
|32.62
|53.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.12
|32.62
|53.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.68
|22.93
|31.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.14
|-3.73
|-2.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|2.46
|3.19
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.59
|1.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.15
|12.26
|22.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-2.89
|-3.39
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.54
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-2.35
|-2.93
|Interest
|3.78
|2.98
|2.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.06
|-5.33
|-5.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.06
|-5.33
|-5.73
|Tax
|0.20
|0.22
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.26
|-5.55
|-6.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.26
|-5.55
|-6.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.97
|-5.17
|-5.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.97
|-5.17
|-5.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.97
|-5.17
|-5.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.97
|-5.17
|-5.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited