Balkrishna Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.12 crore, up 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.12 crore in March 2021 up 10.68% from Rs. 48.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021 up 57.44% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021 up 124.71% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2020.

Balkrishna shares closed at 21.60 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 56.52% over the last 12 months.