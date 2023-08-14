English
    Balkrishna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 98.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 98.17% from Rs. 71.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2023 down 5.25% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2023 up 20.87% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2022.

    Balkrishna shares closed at 26.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.09% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.305.0971.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.305.0971.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----48.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.021.060.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--2.18-5.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.661.492.96
    Depreciation1.451.531.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.783.1328.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.61-4.31-5.36
    Other Income0.24--0.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.37-4.31-5.21
    Interest2.882.652.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.25-6.96-7.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.25-6.96-7.39
    Tax0.270.25-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.52-7.21-7.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.52-7.21-7.14
    Equity Share Capital10.7410.7410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.00-6.71-6.65
    Diluted EPS-7.00-6.71-6.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.00-6.71-6.65
    Diluted EPS-7.00-6.71-6.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

