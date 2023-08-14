Balkrishna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 98.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 98.17% from Rs. 71.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2023 down 5.25% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2023 up 20.87% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2022.

Balkrishna shares closed at 26.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.09% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months.