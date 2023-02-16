English
    Balkrishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 72.55% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 72.55% from Rs. 78.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2022 down 321.94% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 1810.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    Balkrishna shares closed at 32.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and -30.04% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4811.4678.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.4811.4678.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.35--48.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.600.18--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.2810.000.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.512.712.87
    Depreciation1.541.541.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2218.4026.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.02-21.37-1.87
    Other Income0.070.110.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.95-21.26-0.99
    Interest2.762.722.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.71-23.98-3.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.71-23.98-3.04
    Tax0.02-0.180.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.73-23.80-3.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.73-23.80-3.25
    Equity Share Capital10.7410.7410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.78-22.16-3.03
    Diluted EPS-12.78-22.16-3.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.78-22.16-3.03
    Diluted EPS-12.78-22.16-3.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am