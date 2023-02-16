Balkrishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 72.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 72.55% from Rs. 78.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2022 down 321.94% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2022 down 1810.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Balkrishna shares closed at 32.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and -30.04% over the last 12 months.