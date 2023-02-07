Bal Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.56 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bal Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 76.56 crore in December 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 68.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in December 2022 down 1.8% from Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2021.
Bal Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.
|Bal Pharma shares closed at 82.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -34.90% over the last 12 months.
|Bal Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.56
|75.05
|68.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.56
|75.05
|68.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.89
|45.05
|41.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.84
|2.29
|2.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.47
|-5.72
|-6.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.21
|13.45
|11.54
|Depreciation
|2.03
|1.96
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.85
|13.98
|13.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.28
|4.05
|4.39
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.38
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.05
|4.43
|5.50
|Interest
|3.12
|2.83
|2.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.93
|1.60
|3.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.93
|1.60
|3.14
|Tax
|0.46
|0.47
|1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.47
|1.13
|1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.47
|1.13
|1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|15.69
|15.57
|14.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|0.72
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|0.73
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|0.72
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|0.73
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited