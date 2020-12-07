Bajrang Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 0.33 Crore, Up 206.15% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in September 2020 up 206.15% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020 up 593.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020 up 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Bajrang Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2019.