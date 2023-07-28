Bajaj Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.07 crore, up 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.07 crore in June 2023 up 13.95% from Rs. 91.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,415.50 crore in June 2023 up 46.03% from Rs. 969.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.69 crore in June 2023 up 22.67% from Rs. 67.41 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 127.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 87.10 in June 2022.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 7,556.25 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.94% returns over the last 6 months and 45.85% over the last 12 months.