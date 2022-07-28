Bajaj Holdings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.33 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.33 crore in June 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 969.33 crore in June 2022 up 24.5% from Rs. 778.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.41 crore in June 2022 down 17.93% from Rs. 82.14 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 87.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 70.00 in June 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 4,892.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.63% over the last 12 months.