    Bajaj Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.81 crore, up 34.66% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,497.81 crore in June 2023 up 34.66% from Rs. 9,280.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,436.89 crore in June 2023 up 32.38% from Rs. 2,596.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,806.99 crore in June 2023 up 40.7% from Rs. 6,259.30 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 56.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 43.02 in June 2022.

    Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,433.15 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.66% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,272.9311,094.698,978.67
    Other Operating Income224.88264.90302.25
    Total Income From Operations12,497.8111,359.599,280.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,497.021,341.081,183.40
    Depreciation156.09134.11111.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies995.27859.43754.72
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,201.261,177.041,085.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,648.177,847.936,146.10
    Other Income2.733.551.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,650.907,851.486,147.89
    Interest4,102.523,591.962,645.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,548.384,259.523,502.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,548.384,259.523,502.76
    Tax1,114.321,103.34906.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,434.063,156.182,596.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,434.063,156.182,596.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.831.61--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,436.893,157.792,596.25
    Equity Share Capital121.03120.89120.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.8352.2543.02
    Diluted EPS56.6052.0142.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS56.8352.2543.02
    Diluted EPS56.6052.0142.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:33 pm

