Bajaj Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.81 crore, up 34.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,497.81 crore in June 2023 up 34.66% from Rs. 9,280.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,436.89 crore in June 2023 up 32.38% from Rs. 2,596.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,806.99 crore in June 2023 up 40.7% from Rs. 6,259.30 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 56.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 43.02 in June 2022.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 7,433.15 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.66% over the last 12 months.