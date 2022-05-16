Baba Arts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 238.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in March 2022 up 238.93% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Baba Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Baba Arts shares closed at 17.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)