Baba Arts Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 28.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 28.09% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 28.53% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

Baba Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Baba Arts shares closed at 5.41 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 66.98% over the last 12 months.