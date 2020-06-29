AVI Polymers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 53.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 53.59% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 337.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

AVI Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 4.80 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)