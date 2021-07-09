MARKET NEWS

Avenue Supermarts Q1 PAT seen up 260.6% YoY to Rs. 144.5 cr: ICICI Direct

July 09, 2021 / 09:22 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Avenue Supermarts to report net profit at Rs. 144.5 crore up 260.6% year-on-year (down 65.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 32.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,131 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 134.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 57.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 261.7 crore.

first published: Jul 9, 2021 09:22 pm

