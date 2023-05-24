Avanti Feeds Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,093.00 crore, down 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,093.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.96% from Rs. 1,332.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.34 crore in March 2023 up 10.65% from Rs. 84.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.54 crore in March 2023 up 18.31% from Rs. 133.16 crore in March 2022.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.19 in March 2022.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 364.40 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -18.51% over the last 12 months.