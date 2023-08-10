English
    Avanti Feeds Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,553.66 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,553.66 crore in June 2023 down 1% from Rs. 1,569.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.38 crore in June 2023 up 60.53% from Rs. 66.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.14 crore in June 2023 up 46.27% from Rs. 116.32 crore in June 2022.

    Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 7.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.86 in June 2022.

    Avanti Feeds shares closed at 403.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.81% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.

    Avanti Feeds
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,553.661,093.001,569.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,553.661,093.001,569.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,277.11848.831,404.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.49-16.56-89.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.6142.6740.04
    Depreciation13.2012.209.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.8884.57110.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.36121.2994.18
    Other Income32.5824.0512.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.94145.34106.50
    Interest0.271.030.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.67144.31106.18
    Exceptional Items---5.19-5.30
    P/L Before Tax156.67139.12100.88
    Tax41.9538.7026.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities114.72100.4374.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period114.72100.4374.16
    Minority Interest-8.79-8.11-6.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.451.03-1.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.3893.3466.26
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.816.854.86
    Diluted EPS7.816.854.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.816.854.86
    Diluted EPS7.816.854.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

