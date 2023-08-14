English
    Austin Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, down 12.39% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Austin Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in June 2023 down 12.39% from Rs. 29.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 8.89% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 10.83% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2022.

    Austin Eng shares closed at 173.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.08% returns over the last 6 months and 140.36% over the last 12 months.

    Austin Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.0124.6329.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.0124.6329.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.369.187.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.111.772.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.481.667.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.313.844.27
    Depreciation0.340.280.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.478.556.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.94-0.651.18
    Other Income0.121.410.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.060.761.35
    Interest0.060.080.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.000.681.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.000.681.30
    Tax0.49-0.270.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.510.960.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.510.960.47
    Equity Share Capital3.483.483.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.751.34
    Diluted EPS1.462.751.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.751.34
    Diluted EPS1.462.751.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

