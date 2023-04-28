Aurum Proptech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 250.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in March 2023 up 250.55% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.
Aurum Proptech shares closed at 117.35 on April 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 10.29% over the last 12 months.
|Aurum Proptech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.19
|2.61
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.19
|2.61
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.97
|2.48
|1.86
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.76
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.61
|2.94
|3.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.57
|-4.57
|-5.13
|Other Income
|1.63
|2.04
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.94
|-2.53
|-3.88
|Interest
|0.32
|0.22
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.26
|-2.75
|-3.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.26
|-2.75
|-3.99
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.73
|-0.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.99
|-2.02
|-3.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.99
|-2.02
|-3.00
|Equity Share Capital
|19.68
|19.68
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-0.53
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-0.53
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-0.53
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-0.53
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited