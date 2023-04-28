English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurum Proptech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 250.55% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in March 2023 up 250.55% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

    Aurum Proptech shares closed at 117.35 on April 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 10.29% over the last 12 months.

    Aurum Proptech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.192.610.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.192.610.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.24----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.972.481.86
    Depreciation1.941.760.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.612.943.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.57-4.57-5.13
    Other Income1.632.041.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.94-2.53-3.88
    Interest0.320.220.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.26-2.75-3.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.26-2.75-3.99
    Tax-0.27-0.73-0.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.99-2.02-3.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.99-2.02-3.00
    Equity Share Capital19.6819.6814.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.04-0.53-1.05
    Diluted EPS-1.04-0.53-1.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.04-0.53-1.05
    Diluted EPS-1.04-0.53-1.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aurum Proptech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am