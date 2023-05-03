Aurum Proptech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore, up 454.52% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 45.36 38.56 8.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 45.36 38.56 8.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.24 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.33 15.48 7.19 Depreciation 14.17 12.92 1.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.51 23.71 8.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.89 -13.55 -9.12 Other Income 5.97 2.59 1.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.92 -10.96 -7.71 Interest 3.76 2.46 0.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.68 -13.42 -7.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -13.68 -13.42 -7.88 Tax -3.85 -2.48 -1.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.83 -10.94 -5.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.83 -10.94 -5.96 Minority Interest 3.99 2.68 1.60 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.53 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.84 -8.26 -4.89 Equity Share Capital 35.79 35.79 14.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.52 -2.17 -1.71 Diluted EPS -1.52 -2.17 -1.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.52 -2.17 -1.71 Diluted EPS -1.52 -2.17 -1.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited