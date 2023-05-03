English
    Aurum Proptech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore, up 454.52% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore in March 2023 up 454.52% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 down 19.43% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2023 up 168.33% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2022.Aurum Proptech shares closed at 117.85 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.56% over the last 12 months.
    Aurum Proptech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.3638.568.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.3638.568.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.24----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3315.487.19
    Depreciation14.1712.921.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5123.718.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.89-13.55-9.12
    Other Income5.972.591.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.92-10.96-7.71
    Interest3.762.460.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.68-13.42-7.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.68-13.42-7.88
    Tax-3.85-2.48-1.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.83-10.94-5.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.83-10.94-5.96
    Minority Interest3.992.681.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.53
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.84-8.26-4.89
    Equity Share Capital35.7935.7914.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.52-2.17-1.71
    Diluted EPS-1.52-2.17-1.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.52-2.17-1.71
    Diluted EPS-1.52-2.17-1.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 10:55 am