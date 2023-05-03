Aurum Proptech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore, up 454.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore in March 2023 up 454.52% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 down 19.43% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2023 up 168.33% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2022.
|Aurum Proptech shares closed at 117.85 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.56% over the last 12 months.
|Aurum Proptech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.36
|38.56
|8.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.36
|38.56
|8.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.33
|15.48
|7.19
|Depreciation
|14.17
|12.92
|1.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.51
|23.71
|8.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.89
|-13.55
|-9.12
|Other Income
|5.97
|2.59
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.92
|-10.96
|-7.71
|Interest
|3.76
|2.46
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.68
|-13.42
|-7.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.68
|-13.42
|-7.88
|Tax
|-3.85
|-2.48
|-1.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.83
|-10.94
|-5.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.83
|-10.94
|-5.96
|Minority Interest
|3.99
|2.68
|1.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.53
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.84
|-8.26
|-4.89
|Equity Share Capital
|35.79
|35.79
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-2.17
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-2.17
|-1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-2.17
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-2.17
|-1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited