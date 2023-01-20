English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurum Proptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore, up 412.08% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 412.08% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 down 251.49% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 175.38% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

    Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.

    Aurum Proptech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.5628.307.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.5628.307.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4813.636.23
    Depreciation12.928.070.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7120.635.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.55-14.03-4.69
    Other Income2.592.541.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.96-11.49-3.48
    Interest2.461.710.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.42-13.20-3.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.42-13.20-3.56
    Tax-2.48-2.81-0.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.94-10.39-2.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.94-10.39-2.86
    Minority Interest2.682.890.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.43--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.26-7.93-2.35
    Equity Share Capital19.6819.6814.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.17-2.24-0.82
    Diluted EPS-2.17-2.24-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.17-2.64-0.82
    Diluted EPS-2.17-2.24-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aurum Proptech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm