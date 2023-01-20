Aurum Proptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore, up 412.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 412.08% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 down 251.49% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 175.38% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.