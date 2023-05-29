English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurobindo Pharm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,547.44 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,547.44 crore in March 2023 up 22.87% from Rs. 2,887.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 644.80 crore in March 2023 down 19.62% from Rs. 802.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 980.00 crore in March 2023 up 6.48% from Rs. 920.34 crore in March 2022.

    Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.69 in March 2022.

    Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 614.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.56% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.

    Aurobindo Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,483.803,418.472,877.83
    Other Operating Income63.6413.799.34
    Total Income From Operations3,547.443,432.262,887.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,057.461,988.671,420.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.2213.431.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-260.97-123.8621.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost406.77418.30386.38
    Depreciation115.00108.50101.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses637.13662.50550.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax576.83364.72405.75
    Other Income288.1778.73413.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax865.00443.45819.12
    Interest48.9738.964.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax816.03404.49814.21
    Exceptional Items-----74.71
    P/L Before Tax816.03404.49739.50
    Tax171.23105.67-62.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities644.80298.82802.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period644.80298.82802.16
    Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.005.1013.69
    Diluted EPS11.005.1013.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.005.1013.69
    Diluted EPS11.005.1013.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aurobindo Pharm #Aurobindo Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am