Aurobindo Pharm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,390.82 crore, down 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,390.82 crore in June 2023 down 14.21% from Rs. 2,786.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 335.95 crore in June 2023 up 175.01% from Rs. 122.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.26 crore in June 2023 up 84.1% from Rs. 280.97 crore in June 2022.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2022.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 863.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.68% returns over the last 6 months and 49.98% over the last 12 months.