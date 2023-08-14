English
    Aurobindo Pharm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,390.82 crore, down 14.21% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,390.82 crore in June 2023 down 14.21% from Rs. 2,786.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 335.95 crore in June 2023 up 175.01% from Rs. 122.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.26 crore in June 2023 up 84.1% from Rs. 280.97 crore in June 2022.

    Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2022.

    Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 863.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.68% returns over the last 6 months and 49.98% over the last 12 months.

    Aurobindo Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,363.533,483.802,735.09
    Other Operating Income27.2963.6451.83
    Total Income From Operations2,390.823,547.442,786.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,375.262,057.461,471.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.5315.2238.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.25-260.974.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost236.06406.77414.34
    Depreciation59.63115.00103.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses357.84637.13615.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax362.75576.83139.21
    Other Income94.88288.1738.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax457.63865.00177.92
    Interest31.5948.977.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax426.04816.03170.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax426.04816.03170.07
    Tax90.09171.2347.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities335.95644.80122.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period335.95644.80122.16
    Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.7311.002.08
    Diluted EPS5.7311.002.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.7311.002.08
    Diluted EPS5.7311.002.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:22 am

