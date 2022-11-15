English
    Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,739.37 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,739.37 crore in September 2022 down 3.41% from Rs. 5,941.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.45 crore in September 2022 down 41.25% from Rs. 696.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 847.98 crore in September 2022 down 33.92% from Rs. 1,283.30 crore in September 2021.

    Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.89 in September 2021.

    Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 487.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -29.94% over the last 12 months.

    Aurobindo Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,673.656,176.845,889.93
    Other Operating Income65.7259.0851.99
    Total Income From Operations5,739.376,235.925,941.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,348.742,011.711,774.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods434.68489.05445.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-215.39385.94285.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost868.45880.18858.85
    Depreciation298.10279.51294.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,512.101,532.561,390.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax492.69656.97892.51
    Other Income57.1940.6296.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax549.88697.59989.09
    Interest25.2914.6310.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax524.59682.96978.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax524.59682.96978.67
    Tax112.99158.61270.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities411.60524.35707.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period411.60524.35707.76
    Minority Interest-0.920.160.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.23-3.97-11.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates409.45520.54696.99
    Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.998.8811.89
    Diluted EPS6.998.8811.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.998.8811.89
    Diluted EPS6.998.8811.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

