    Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,472.96 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,472.96 crore in March 2023 up 11.42% from Rs. 5,809.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.27 crore in March 2023 down 12.18% from Rs. 576.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,137.09 crore in March 2023 up 11.12% from Rs. 1,023.28 crore in March 2022.

    Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.84 in March 2022.

    Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 614.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.56% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,378.676,387.975,795.34
    Other Operating Income94.2919.1614.03
    Total Income From Operations6,472.966,407.135,809.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,670.572,621.491,904.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods588.75537.95483.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-328.35-251.88136.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost851.90921.72853.23
    Depreciation345.57321.40253.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,687.911,623.441,457.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax656.61633.01720.83
    Other Income134.9192.6548.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax791.52725.66769.71
    Interest55.6044.969.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax735.92680.70760.50
    Exceptional Items-----162.76
    P/L Before Tax735.92680.70597.74
    Tax224.15189.1017.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities511.77491.60580.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period511.77491.60580.25
    Minority Interest0.360.250.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.86-0.59-4.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates506.27491.26576.46
    Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.648.389.84
    Diluted EPS8.648.389.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.648.389.84
    Diluted EPS8.648.389.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am