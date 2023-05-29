Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,472.96 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,472.96 crore in March 2023 up 11.42% from Rs. 5,809.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.27 crore in March 2023 down 12.18% from Rs. 576.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,137.09 crore in March 2023 up 11.12% from Rs. 1,023.28 crore in March 2022.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.84 in March 2022.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 614.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.56% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.