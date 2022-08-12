Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,235.92 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,235.92 crore in June 2022 up 9.36% from Rs. 5,701.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 520.54 crore in June 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 769.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 977.10 crore in June 2022 down 25.94% from Rs. 1,319.28 crore in June 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.14 in June 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 575.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.84% over the last 12 months.