Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 6,002.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 491.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.76% from Rs. 604.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.06 crore in December 2022 down 3.16% from Rs. 1,081.26 crore in December 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.32 in December 2021.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 440.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.