English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurobindo Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aurobindo Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,407.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 6,002.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 491.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.76% from Rs. 604.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,047.06 crore in December 2022 down 3.16% from Rs. 1,081.26 crore in December 2021.

    Aurobindo Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,387.975,673.655,989.43
    Other Operating Income19.1665.7212.79
    Total Income From Operations6,407.135,739.376,002.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,621.492,348.741,832.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods537.95434.68650.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-251.88-215.39261.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost921.72868.45868.91
    Depreciation321.40298.10299.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,623.441,512.101,372.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax633.01492.69717.22
    Other Income92.6557.1964.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax725.66549.88782.21
    Interest44.9625.2916.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax680.70524.59766.08
    Exceptional Items----34.79
    P/L Before Tax680.70524.59800.87
    Tax189.10112.99189.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities491.60411.60611.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period491.60411.60611.38
    Minority Interest0.25-0.920.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.59-1.23-7.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates491.26409.45604.73
    Equity Share Capital58.5958.5958.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.386.9910.32
    Diluted EPS8.386.9910.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.386.9910.32
    Diluted EPS8.386.9910.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited