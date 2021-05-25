MARKET NEWS

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q4 net profit up nearly 3-fold to Rs 27.27 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.57 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
May 25, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 27.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 210.25 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 194.90 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March this year, the net profit of the company was Rs 93.30 crore as against Rs 72.22 crore for the previous financial year, the filing said.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 813.56 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. It was Rs 831.80 crore for the year-ago fiscal, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 3,862.45 per scrip on BSE, up 0.84 percent from its previous close.
