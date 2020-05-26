Astral Poly Tec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 628.90 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.90 crore in March 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 774.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.10 crore in March 2020 down 17.79% from Rs. 62.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.70 crore in March 2020 down 8.22% from Rs. 122.79 crore in March 2019.

Astral Poly Tec EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.17 in March 2019.

Astral Poly Tec shares closed at 840.75 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.49% returns over the last 6 months and -11.95% over the last 12 months.