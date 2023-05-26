English
    Astra Microwave Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.34 crore, up 7.31% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.34 crore in March 2023 up 7.31% from Rs. 238.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2023 down 20.6% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.18 crore in March 2023 up 3.54% from Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2022.

    Astra Microwave EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2022.

    Astra Microwave shares closed at 337.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and 53.37% over the last 12 months.

    Astra Microwave Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.34218.87238.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.34218.87238.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials183.83130.17106.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-1.2863.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8924.4323.21
    Depreciation6.175.936.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8512.5815.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0147.0422.94
    Other Income1.001.562.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0148.6025.00
    Interest9.207.844.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.8140.7620.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.8140.7620.77
    Tax4.4510.495.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3630.2715.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3630.2715.57
    Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.433.501.80
    Diluted EPS1.433.501.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.433.501.80
    Diluted EPS1.433.501.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
