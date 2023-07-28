English
    Astec Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.85 crore, down 22.48% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.85 crore in June 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 184.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2023 down 171.88% from Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2023 down 82.78% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022.

    Astec Life shares closed at 1,234.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.

    Astec Lifesciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.85126.97184.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.85126.97184.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.7776.49138.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.169.76-16.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3812.8612.98
    Depreciation9.397.768.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7322.4723.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.25-2.3616.52
    Other Income1.712.572.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.540.2219.23
    Interest6.466.403.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.01-6.1815.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.01-6.1815.31
    Tax-2.82-1.213.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.19-4.9811.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.19-4.9811.41
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.19-4.9811.40
    Equity Share Capital19.6119.6119.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.18-2.545.82
    Diluted EPS-4.18-2.545.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.18-2.545.82
    Diluted EPS-4.18-2.545.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

