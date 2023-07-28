Astec Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.85 crore, down 22.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.85 crore in June 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 184.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2023 down 171.88% from Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2023 down 82.78% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,234.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.