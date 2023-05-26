English
    Ashapura Mine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.69 crore, down 59.28% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.69 crore in March 2023 down 59.28% from Rs. 114.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2023 up 372.54% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2023 up 81.63% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2022.

    Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

    Ashapura Mine shares closed at 155.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.76% returns over the last 6 months and 51.73% over the last 12 months.

    Ashapura Minechem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.6960.35114.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.6960.35114.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.158.72-2.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods-9.0615.8142.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.154.536.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.629.524.22
    Depreciation2.543.494.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.2524.4958.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.04-6.221.13
    Other Income10.2413.642.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.287.423.97
    Interest4.525.376.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.762.05-2.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.762.05-2.78
    Tax1.19----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.582.05-2.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.582.05-2.78
    Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.22-0.30
    Diluted EPS0.830.22-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.22-0.30
    Diluted EPS0.830.22-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

