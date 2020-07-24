App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore, down 29.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore in June 2020 down 29.31% from Rs. 81.79 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2020 up 77.25% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2020 up 54.42% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2019.

Asahi Songwon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.38 in June 2019.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 218.75 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.41% returns over the last 6 months and 64.66% over the last 12 months.

Asahi Songwon Colors
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations57.8271.7681.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.8271.7681.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.9430.8539.84
Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.180.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.6611.7817.19
Power & Fuel--7.058.19
Employees Cost2.232.012.37
Depreciation2.072.072.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.338.976.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.778.865.06
Other Income0.170.25--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.949.115.06
Interest0.470.831.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.478.283.97
Exceptional Items3.78----
P/L Before Tax12.258.283.97
Tax2.712.20-1.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.536.085.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.536.085.38
Equity Share Capital12.2712.2712.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.774.954.38
Diluted EPS7.774.954.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.774.954.38
Diluted EPS7.774.954.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Asahi Songwon #Asahi Songwon Colors #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results

