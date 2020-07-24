Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore, down 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore in June 2020 down 29.31% from Rs. 81.79 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2020 up 77.25% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2020 up 54.42% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2019.

Asahi Songwon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.38 in June 2019.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 218.75 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.41% returns over the last 6 months and 64.66% over the last 12 months.