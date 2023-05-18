Arvind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,707.08 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,707.08 crore in March 2023 down 14.71% from Rs. 2,001.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2023 up 150.49% from Rs. 96.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.54 crore in March 2023 down 17.31% from Rs. 217.12 crore in March 2022.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2022.

Arvind shares closed at 112.35 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.92% returns over the last 6 months and 4.12% over the last 12 months.