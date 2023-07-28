Arvind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.27 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,689.27 1,707.08 2,174.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,689.27 1,707.08 2,174.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 790.83 849.94 1,173.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 32.27 15.72 28.77 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.49 -13.31 7.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 208.13 189.78 196.47 Depreciation 54.40 54.02 51.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 505.33 498.56 579.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.80 112.37 138.10 Other Income 16.74 13.15 8.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.54 125.52 146.84 Interest 34.34 36.50 37.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.20 89.02 109.11 Exceptional Items -- -29.65 91.29 P/L Before Tax 82.20 59.37 200.40 Tax 18.15 10.56 18.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.05 48.81 181.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -6.04 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.05 48.81 175.83 Equity Share Capital 261.50 261.50 260.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.45 1.86 6.75 Diluted EPS 2.45 1.86 6.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.45 1.86 6.75 Diluted EPS 2.45 1.86 6.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited