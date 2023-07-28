English
    Arvind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.27 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind are:Net Sales at Rs 1,689.27 crore in June 2023 down 22.32% from Rs. 2,174.78 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.05 crore in June 2023 down 63.57% from Rs. 175.83 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.94 crore in June 2023 down 13.71% from Rs. 198.09 crore in June 2022.
    Arvind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.75 in June 2022.Arvind shares closed at 126.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 37.99% over the last 12 months.
    Arvind
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,689.271,707.082,174.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,689.271,707.082,174.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials790.83849.941,173.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.2715.7228.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.49-13.317.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost208.13189.78196.47
    Depreciation54.4054.0251.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses505.33498.56579.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.80112.37138.10
    Other Income16.7413.158.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.54125.52146.84
    Interest34.3436.5037.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.2089.02109.11
    Exceptional Items---29.6591.29
    P/L Before Tax82.2059.37200.40
    Tax18.1510.5618.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.0548.81181.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----6.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.0548.81175.83
    Equity Share Capital261.50261.50260.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.451.866.75
    Diluted EPS2.451.866.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.451.866.75
    Diluted EPS2.451.866.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

