    Artson Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore in December 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 49.8% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 193.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    Artson Engg shares closed at 78.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.40% returns over the last 6 months

    Artson Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6534.0641.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6534.0641.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.7713.6310.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.93-0.938.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.533.653.41
    Depreciation0.290.300.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3420.4420.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.64-3.03-1.41
    Other Income0.010.150.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.65-2.88-1.37
    Interest2.762.372.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.11-5.25-4.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.11-5.25-4.01
    Tax-0.121.42-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.99-6.66-3.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.99-6.66-3.96
    Equity Share Capital3.693.693.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.81-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.81-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.81-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.81-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm