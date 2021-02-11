Arshiya Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, down 76.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2020 down 76.34% from Rs. 57.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.74 crore in December 2020 down 1347.45% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2020 down 69.6% from Rs. 42.34 crore in December 2019.

Arshiya shares closed at 31.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 201.44% returns over the last 6 months and 88.86% over the last 12 months.