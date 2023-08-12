Arihant Super Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in June 2023 up 27.85% from Rs. 28.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2023 up 8.78% from Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2023 up 0.55% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022.

Arihant Super EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

Arihant Super shares closed at 168.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.78% returns over the last 6 months and -5.35% over the last 12 months.