Arex Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, down 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in December 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 78.62% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 37.1% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

Arex Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.

Arex Industries shares closed at 117.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.56% returns over the last 12 months.