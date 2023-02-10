English
    Arex Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, down 22.07% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in December 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 78.62% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 37.1% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

    Arex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1910.9614.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1910.9614.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.983.163.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.100.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.010.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.523.554.11
    Depreciation1.081.081.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.572.903.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.171.99
    Other Income0.02---0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.171.98
    Interest0.450.490.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.42-0.321.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.42-0.321.45
    Tax0.12-0.070.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.29-0.251.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.29-0.251.38
    Equity Share Capital3.963.963.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-0.643.48
    Diluted EPS0.74-0.643.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-0.643.48
    Diluted EPS0.74-0.643.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
