Archies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore in September 2022 up 16% from Rs. 19.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 163.34% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 64.04% from Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2021.

Archies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Archies shares closed at 19.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.79% over the last 12 months.