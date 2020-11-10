Archies Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.73 crore, down 64.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.73 crore in September 2020 down 64.51% from Rs. 35.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2020 up 126.7% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2020 up 1613.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.

Archies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2019.

Archies shares closed at 12.10 on November 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.22% returns over the last 6 months and -37.47% over the last 12 months.