you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Hospitals' Q4 net profit rises 23.7% to Rs 59.6 crore, but misses street estimates

A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the net income to be Rs 68 crore for Q4FY18

Apollo Hospitals,  India's largest hospital chain, net profit rose 23.7 percent to Rs 59.6 crore in the quarter ended March on standalone year-on-year (YoY) basis, missing analyst estimates.

The healthcare services provider posted Rs 48.2 crore net profit in the corresponding period of previous year.

Revenues rose 14.7 percent to Rs 1,863 crore, compared to Rs 1,625 crore in the year ago period.

A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the net income to be at Rs 68 crore Q4FY18, while revenues at Rs 1,996.3 crore in the same period.

For the full year ended March 31, Apollo Hospitals net profit fell 18.2 percent to Rs 233.2 crore, while the revenues from operations increased 14 percent to Rs 7,183 crore.

Revenues from hospital segment in Q4FY18 grew 10.5 percent to Rs 1,000 crore and pharmacy segment sales rose 20 percent to Rs 863 crore.

Total expenses shot up by 13.3 percent to Rs 1,785 crore in Q4 on YoY basis.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals dropped 1.76 percent to close at Rs 987.15 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.12 percent to end 34,906.11 points.
First Published on May 30, 2018 07:05 pm

