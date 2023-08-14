English
    Apex Frozen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore in June 2023 down 17% from Rs. 305.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2023 down 80.35% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2023 down 62.36% from Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022.

    Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.94 in June 2022.

    Apex Frozen shares closed at 218.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.

    Apex Frozen Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.84211.86305.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.84211.86305.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials203.00143.77259.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.4015.51-52.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.499.9311.85
    Depreciation5.173.885.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.8434.9971.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.733.7710.40
    Other Income0.18-4.6219.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.91-0.8529.62
    Interest2.812.064.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.10-2.9124.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.10-2.9124.79
    Tax1.461.116.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.65-4.0218.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.65-4.0218.55
    Equity Share Capital31.2531.2531.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.17-1.295.94
    Diluted EPS1.17-1.295.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.17-1.295.94
    Diluted EPS1.17-1.295.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

