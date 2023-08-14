Apex Frozen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.84 crore in June 2023 down 17% from Rs. 305.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2023 down 80.35% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2023 down 62.36% from Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.94 in June 2022.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 218.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.