Apar Industries Q2 PAT seen up 98.1% YoY to Rs. 112.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

NR Agarwal Industries | The company informed that the completion date for sale of its Unit II to Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper is being extended by a month, up to April 30, 2022 as against March 31, 2022. The company in October 2021, had entered into a binding Term Sheet with Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper for sale of Unit II at Vapi, Gujarat

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Apar Industries to report net profit at Rs. 112.7 crore up 98.1% year-on-year (down 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,162.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 75.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 223.6 crore.

