Apar Industries Q2 PAT seen up 172.8% YoY to Rs. 149.3 cr: Yes Securities

Aether Industries | CMP: Rs 783.80 | The stock price ended in the red on June 14. SBI Mutual Fund bought additional 3.23 lakh shares in Aether Industries. SBI Mutual Fund acquired additional 3.23 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the firm stands increased to 5.1775 percent, up from 4.9180 percent earlier.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Apar Industries to report net profit at Rs. 149.3 crore up 172.8% year-on-year (up 21.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,077.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 321 percent Y-o-Y (up 115 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 271.7 crore.

