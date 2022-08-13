Ansal Properties & Infrastructure posts Rs 8.98 crore loss in June quarter

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1373.85 | The scrfip shed over 8 percent after the company reported a 154 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 43.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, largely on a low base. The earnings in Q1FY22 were affected by the second Covid wave. Sequentially, the numbers were weak. Profit fell 83 percent, impacted by top line as well as operating performance. Revenue from operations declined 82 percent in Q1FY23. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 41 percent year-on-year to Rs 116 crore for the June FY23 quarter but sequentially, there was a 71 percent decline.

Realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.98 crore for the quarter ended in June.

Its net loss stood at Rs 29.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 115.22 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 96.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. The board has also approved the re-appointment of Pranav Ansal as Vice Chairman.

Whole Time Director for a period of three years commencing from November 2022 to October 2025. Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd is headquartered in the national capital and has developed many projects in North India.