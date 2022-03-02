Ansal Propertie Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.05 crore, down 17.32% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.05 crore in December 2021 down 17.32% from Rs. 192.36 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021 down 151.39% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2021 down 110.16% from Rs. 39.67 crore in December 2020.
Ansal Propertie shares closed at 14.90 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.82% returns over the last 6 months and 88.61% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.05
|131.72
|192.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.05
|131.72
|192.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.43
|80.63
|124.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.26
|0.16
|1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.95
|4.06
|3.92
|Depreciation
|5.45
|4.84
|5.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.87
|61.56
|42.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.91
|-19.53
|13.94
|Other Income
|12.43
|14.38
|20.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.48
|-5.15
|34.05
|Interest
|26.15
|25.70
|43.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.63
|-30.85
|-9.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.63
|-30.85
|-9.12
|Tax
|-2.08
|-1.67
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.55
|-29.18
|-10.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.55
|-29.18
|-10.12
|Minority Interest
|5.42
|5.37
|-1.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.13
|-23.81
|-11.19
|Equity Share Capital
|78.70
|78.70
|78.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-1.51
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-1.51
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-1.51
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-1.51
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited