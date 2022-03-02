Ansal Propertie Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.05 crore, down 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.05 crore in December 2021 down 17.32% from Rs. 192.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021 down 151.39% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2021 down 110.16% from Rs. 39.67 crore in December 2020.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 14.90 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.82% returns over the last 6 months and 88.61% over the last 12 months.