    Ankit Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.91 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.91 crore in June 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 207.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.17 crore in June 2023 down 293.67% from Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.77 crore in June 2023 down 899.33% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022.

    Ankit Metal shares closed at 2.40 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -48.39% returns over the last 6 months and -62.20% over the last 12 months.

    Ankit Metal and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.91262.32207.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.91262.32207.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.69186.79120.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.5535.7627.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.53-27.1132.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.593.183.26
    Depreciation8.398.209.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.3386.0927.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-53.17-30.58-13.49
    Other Income0.010.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-53.16-30.55-13.49
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-53.17-30.56-13.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-53.17-30.56-13.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-53.17-30.56-13.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-53.17-30.56-13.51
    Equity Share Capital141.11141.11141.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.77-2.17-0.96
    Diluted EPS-3.77-2.17-0.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.77-2.17-0.96
    Diluted EPS-3.77-2.17-0.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

