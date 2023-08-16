Ankit Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.91 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.91 crore in June 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 207.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.17 crore in June 2023 down 293.67% from Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.77 crore in June 2023 down 899.33% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 2.40 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -48.39% returns over the last 6 months and -62.20% over the last 12 months.