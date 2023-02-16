English
    Ankit Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore in December 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 149.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.15 crore in December 2022 down 583.37% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2022 down 821.41% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.

    Ankit Metal shares closed at 4.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.71% returns over the last 6 months and -57.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ankit Metal and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.17187.37149.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.17187.37149.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.2884.30101.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.4019.9516.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.1939.20-5.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.372.782.21
    Depreciation9.448.649.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.6344.0329.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.15-11.54-4.94
    Other Income0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.13-11.51-4.91
    Interest0.020.031.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.15-11.53-6.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-43.15-11.53-6.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-43.15-11.53-6.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-43.15-11.53-6.31
    Equity Share Capital141.11141.11141.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.06-0.82-0.45
    Diluted EPS-3.06-0.82-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.06-0.82-0.45
    Diluted EPS-3.06-0.82-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

