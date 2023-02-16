Ankit Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore in December 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 149.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.15 crore in December 2022 down 583.37% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2022 down 821.41% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.
Ankit Metal shares closed at 4.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.71% returns over the last 6 months and -57.28% over the last 12 months.
|Ankit Metal and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.17
|187.37
|149.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.17
|187.37
|149.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|138.28
|84.30
|101.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.40
|19.95
|16.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.19
|39.20
|-5.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.37
|2.78
|2.21
|Depreciation
|9.44
|8.64
|9.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.63
|44.03
|29.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.15
|-11.54
|-4.94
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.13
|-11.51
|-4.91
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.15
|-11.53
|-6.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.15
|-11.53
|-6.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.15
|-11.53
|-6.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.15
|-11.53
|-6.31
|Equity Share Capital
|141.11
|141.11
|141.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|-0.82
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|-0.82
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|-0.82
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|-0.82
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited