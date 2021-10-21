Angel Broking Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 527.34 crore, up 70.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 527.34 crore in September 2021 up 70.19% from Rs. 309.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.20 crore in September 2021 up 80.19% from Rs. 74.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.85 crore in September 2021 up 70.15% from Rs. 118.63 crore in September 2020.

Angel Broking EPS has increased to Rs. 16.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.33 in September 2020.

Angel Broking shares closed at 1,398.00 on October 20, 2021 (NSE)