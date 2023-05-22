Andhra Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.44 crore, down 31.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.44 crore in March 2023 down 31.66% from Rs. 237.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2023 down 72.87% from Rs. 22.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2023 down 58.01% from Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2022.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2022.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 61.67 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.