    Andhra Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.44 crore, down 31.66% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.44 crore in March 2023 down 31.66% from Rs. 237.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2023 down 72.87% from Rs. 22.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2023 down 58.01% from Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2022.

    Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2022.

    Andhra Petro shares closed at 61.67 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.44182.44237.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.44182.44237.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.34145.57168.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.583.255.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.737.108.21
    Depreciation4.024.073.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3022.8824.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.63-0.4326.48
    Other Income5.944.424.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.574.0031.19
    Interest2.172.162.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.401.8429.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.401.8429.04
    Tax2.370.886.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.020.9622.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.020.9622.21
    Equity Share Capital84.9784.9784.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.112.61
    Diluted EPS0.710.112.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.112.61
    Diluted EPS0.710.112.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

