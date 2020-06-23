Andhra Petro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.73 crore, down 54.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.73 crore in March 2020 down 54.25% from Rs. 158.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020 down 199.02% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2020 down 165.22% from Rs. 25.62 crore in March 2019.
Andhra Petro shares closed at 23.25 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -57.99% over the last 12 months.
|Andhra Petro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.73
|110.00
|158.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.73
|110.00
|158.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.53
|93.99
|105.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|-10.33
|3.32
|Power & Fuel
|7.25
|--
|10.43
|Employees Cost
|6.66
|4.79
|4.73
|Depreciation
|2.80
|3.13
|2.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.54
|16.11
|10.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.53
|2.31
|22.16
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.86
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.51
|3.16
|22.94
|Interest
|0.26
|0.35
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.76
|2.82
|21.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.76
|2.82
|21.94
|Tax
|-6.05
|0.51
|8.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.71
|2.31
|13.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.71
|2.31
|13.84
|Equity Share Capital
|84.97
|84.97
|84.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|0.27
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|0.27
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.61
|0.27
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.61
|0.27
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:08 am