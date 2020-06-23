Andhra Petro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.73 crore, down 54.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.73 crore in March 2020 down 54.25% from Rs. 158.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020 down 199.02% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2020 down 165.22% from Rs. 25.62 crore in March 2019.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 23.25 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -57.99% over the last 12 months.