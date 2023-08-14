Amit Securities Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 11.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 11.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 25.68% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Amit Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Amit Securities shares closed at 4.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)